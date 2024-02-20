AEW personality threatens to call the police on Julia Hart

Amid the larger spotlight on AEW's women's division over the past few months, Julia Hart has become one of the promotion's fastest-rising stars. However, veteran manager Stokely Hathway has threatened to call the police on the 22-year-old if she threatens him on this week's Wednesday Night Dynamite.

Julia is currently out of action nursing an injury, but her villainous partner, Skye Blue, has stepped up against the likes of Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. She battled Nightingale on last week's Dynamite, and the latter got the win thanks to an unexpected distraction from Stokely Hathaway.

Hathaway seemingly fears for his safety after angering Skye Blue and, by proxy, TBS Champion Julia Hart. The manager took to X today and posted a humorous drawing depicting the House of Black member threatening to spray Stokely with her black mist. Hathaway then assured her he would call the police, prompting her to walk away.

Julia Hart may not be cleared before AEW Revolution

TBS Champion Julia Hart has made a name for herself over the past year and is currently involved in a major storyline with Skye Blue, Kris Statlander, and Willow Nightingale. Unfortunately, the House of Black member suffered an injury last month that may keep her out of action for a while longer.

Hart last wrestled on January 13 at AEW's Battle of the Belts special. She successfully defended her TBS Championship against Anna Jay at the show but reportedly suffered an injury during the match.

While the nature of Hart's injury hasn't been disclosed, a recent report from Fightful Select noted that AEW sources believe it wasn't anything that would keep her on the shelf for long. However, it's unclear if she'll be healed enough to wrestle before the end of February.

AEW Revolution takes place on March 3 and will be a massive event for the company. With any luck, the 22-year-old can return in time to defend her title at the Greensboro Coliseum.

Are you a fan of Julia Hart? Who do you think will dethrone her for the TBS Championship? Sound off in the comments section below!