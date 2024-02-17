Skye Blue has one word reaction to Tony Khan announcing AEW's latest signing

AEW star Skye Blue recently shared her reaction to Tony Khan's recent signing for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The signing in question is none other than Queen Aminata, who successfully defeated Anna Jay on this week's edition of Rampage. She has been competing for All Elite Wrestling since 2021; however, her signing was made official following her match against Jay. AEW CEO Tony Khan took to Twitter to welcome Aminata to the All Elite roster.

Skye Blue shared her appreciation for Aminata by giving a one-word reaction to TK's announcement:

"Proud," Blue tweeted.

Shahid Khan could fire Tony Khan from AEW, says Jim Cornette

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently shared an interesting theory about Shahid Khan possibly firing Tony Khan from his role in All Elite Wrestling.

On his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former manager stated:

"I guess technically, the only person that could fire Tony Khan would be his father [Shahid Khan], right? [..] So well, it would take a while [for AEW to go out of business] yet because they've still got money coming in. They got the rights fees and everything. So, it could be like that the TNA situation where when mom and dad cut Dixie [Carter] off. They struggled along for a few years, owing more and more money or cutting more and more expenses or begging more and more people to f**king do more and more things. But finally, they hit the wall, and all that sh*t took place," Cornette said.

While the scenario may seem unlikely, Tony Khan and the rest of the creative team could turn this theory into a major angle that could bring some new eyes toward the All Elite product.

