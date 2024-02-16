Tony Khan getting fired from All Elite Wrestling by his father Shahid Khan in a shocking scenario pitched by WWE veteran

Tony Khan was instrumental in successfully creating All Elite Wrestling as arguably the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the world.

Jim Cornette, however, entertained the thought of the AEW owner getting fired by his father, Shahid Khan. The Jacksonville-based promotion is in its sixth year and has seen its fair share of highs and lows. Tony Khan never looked back and continued to expand its product, running three weekly shows.

Speaking on the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager revealed what would happen to AEW if Shahid Khan took away his checkbook from Tony Khan and fired him:

"I guess technically, the only person that could fire Tony Khan would be his father [Shahid Khan], right? [..] So well, it would take a while [for AEW to go out of business] yet because they've still got money coming in. They got the rights fees and everything. So, it could be like that the TNA situation where when mom and dad cut Dixie [Carter] off. They struggled along for a few years, owing more and more money or cutting more and more expenses or begging more and more people to f**king do more and more things. But finally, they hit the wall, and all that sh*t took place," Cornette said. [0:57 - 1:48]

Jim Cornette on Tony Khan's AEW lagging behind WWE

Jim Cornette also brought up the fact that AEW has failed to compete with WWE and bashed their recent episode of Dynamite, stating that nothing ever happens on the show that makes any sense:

"Is he going to try to do anything about the fact that the WWE is running away with all the publicity, positive and negative and indifferent, that their business is booming, that everybody's talking about it, that everybody's debating what's going on, and everybody's got an opinion? And meanwhile, he's putting on television programs like he did this past Wednesday night (February 7, 2023) where for the kind of people who like that kind of thing. That's the kind of thing those people like, and nothing else makes a lick of f**king sense," he added. [1:55 - 2:34]

AEW is now preparing for its first pay-per-view of 2024 - Revolution, which will play host to the final match of Sting's career.

