Major update on AEW star Julia Hart's in-ring return - Reports

An update regarding the injury status of AEW star Julia Hart has just been revealed. This would explain why she has not gotten any in-ring action despite making a recent return.

The TBS Champion has been reportedly dealing with an injury. Although the nature of this has not been revealed, it was significant enough as the promotion had to run creative ideas for her appearances with her before she was booked. She was last seen competing on January 13, 2024, where she defended her title against Anna Jay at the Battle of the Belts.

A report from Fightful Select revealed that some sources within AEW have stated that Julia Hart's injury is not long-term, but she may not be cleared for in-ring action for the remainder of the month.

This still opens up the possibility for her to be available for Revolution pay-per-view, which will take place on March 3, 2024.

What has Julia Hart been doing in AEW recently?

In last week's episode of AEW Rampage, the House of Black member made her return alongside Skye Blue as they suddenly emerged to confront Kris Statlander and Willow Nightingale. This then set up a match between Skye Blue and Willow, which took place a few days later on Dynamite.

Julia Hart has not been in the ring as a competitor in over a month, but she has continued to make her presence known. She was also in attendance on last week's edition of AEW Collision, as she stood ringside to support her co-House of Black member Brody King as he took on Mark Briscoe.

Brody ended up winning the match, but he was not satisfied with merely a win, and he continued attacking the Sussex County Chicken after the match. Hart also joined in, stabbing Briscoe with a metal object, which left him bleeding.

Julia has been a fighting champion during her reign as TBS Champion, and her arrival could mean that she was looking once more for a contender for her title. This could end up being either Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, or someone entirely different.

