Big update on major champion's unexplained absence from AEW - Reports

A prominent AEW champion has been out of action for a month. Recent reports have indicated the potential reason behind her absence.

The name in question is none other than the current TBS Champion and House of Black member Julia Hart. She has been away from in-ring competition since her title defense at AEW Battle of the Belts IX on January 13, 2024. Hart successfully defeated Anna Jay to retain her gold on the show.

According to a recent report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, there have been some creative plans for Hart, but she is currently sidelined due to an undisclosed injury:

"AEW TBS Champion Julia Hart has been out of action for nearly a month since defeating Anna Jay at AEW Battle of the Belts. We haven't heard the particular injury she's been dealing with, but there had been some creative ideas floated that needed to await her clearance."

AEW star Julia Hart names AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss as her inspirations in professional wrestling

House of Black member Julia Hart recently spoke about the pro wrestlers who inspired her when she was younger.

On the Busted Open podcast, Julia Hart said she could relate to AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss, and they were her favorites growing up:

"I would say when I was younger, two of my two biggest that I looked up to the most were AJ Lee and Alexa Bliss. I feel like I kind of resemble a lot of them sometimes, which is great because I love them so much. I think I do piggyback off of them sometimes because they are [sic] my favorites growing up. So those are definitely the two women I looked up to the most." [H/T WrestlingINC]

Julia Hart has scaled new heights since she joined House of Black, a faction led by Malakai Black. The group also comprises Brody King and Buddy Mathews. It will be interesting to see which star will take the TBS Title away from Julia Hart in the future.

