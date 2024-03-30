AEW personality Tony Schiavone shares a heartbreaking personal update

AEW personality Tony Schiavone recently shared a devastating personal update on social media.

The 66-year-old veteran has called the action at All Elite Wrestling since its foundation in 2019. He has featured alongside prominent names in the promotion, and works as a commentator on Dynamite and Collision.

In a heartbreaking update, Schiavone revealed the passing of his dog. Taking to X/Twitter, the AEW announcer recalled spending the final remaining moments with his pet alongside his wife, children and granddaughter. Schiavone also thanked well-wishers for reaching out.

"Tonight, I had to say goodbye to my best buddy, my good boy, my Buggity Bug. He passed away peacefully in my arms. Lois was there along with my son, daughter and granddaughter. We gave him a piece of chocolate, because no dog should leave this world without knowing the taste of chocolate. He was such a good boy and I will miss him tremendously. I appreciate everyone who has reached out and have sent my family and I messages. We appreciate it more than you know. Love your dogs. We only have them for a little while #loveyourdogs," wrote Schiavone.

AEW personality Tony Schiavone credited Ric Flair for playing a major role in Sting's career

Sting drew the curtain on his near-four decade long career at Revolution 2024. In his final wrestling match, The Icon successfully defended the AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Young Bucks in a violent Texas Tornado tag bout.

Tony Schiavone was present to call The Vigilante's last outing at The Greensboro Coliseum. On an episode of What Happens When, the Virginia native praised Sting for his dynamic and flexible approach to wrestling. He also credited Ric Flair for highlighting the in-ring prowess of The Franchise of WCW.

"Sting could do a lot of things, he was more than just a guy with face paint and a lot of colors that could beat his chest and bring out the excitement of the fans and they drew to that. He was a guy that could actually work a good match," Schiavone said. "I think you've got to credit Ric Flair with that. I think anybody that had any run with Ric Flair learned how to work." [H/T - WrestlingInc]

It remains to be seen whether Sting will come back to AEW in any capacity.

We at Sportskeeda extend our sincere condolences to Tony Schiavone and his family for their loss.

