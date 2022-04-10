WWE legend reveals Bryan Danielson's role in him joining AEW

WWE legend William Regal shared some details about Bryan Danielson playing a huge role in the former's AEW arrival. Regal made his debut last month at the Revolution 2022 event after The American Dragon's match with Jon Moxley.

Regal currently serves as a manager for the Blackpool Combat Club. Wheeler Yuta was the stable's most recent recruit after his grueling match against Moxley on Rampage last night. The veteran offered his hand to the 25-year-old after weeks of 'testing' him, which started with a slap at the Dynamite St. Patrick's Day Slam.

In the latest edition of AEW Unrestricted, the 53-year-old detailed that he initially looked to take time off to focus on his family. Suddenly, Danielson called him and requested Regal to make a comeback. The British legend also revealed that he was behind the name 'Daniel Bryan,' which The American Dragon used in WWE.

"So, I just was — that’s it. I’ve had a great run, I’m gonna maybe take a least a year off except for I was thinking about this time, I’ll start looking for the odd thing in the U.K. just so I could go see my family and go home for a bit and then I get a call [from] Daniel Bryan, Bryan Danielson. I — the reason I say that is because I came up with ‘Daniel Bryan’. Yeah, it was my idea but Bryan Danielson, he had sounded very excited just to go back and be talent basically," Regal said. (H/T - PostWrestling)

William Regal opened up on his backstage situation in AEW

Regal recently shared that he is now getting a feel for AEW's locker room. The former Intercontinental Champion has been a regular feature in the company's programming since his debut.

During the same interview, the veteran admitted that he was starting to fit into the company's mold while also helping young talent.

“I’m 53, but I’m walking into a new company, I’ve just come from another company and I’m just trying to watch everything and see all this young talent and my brains going as fast as, and I don’t have to do that anymore, that’s not your job. I still can’t help but, like last week, when people all wanted to talk to me and I’m like ‘OK, can you just give me a bit of time?’ Because I’m not feeling like I fit in at first, which is a weird thing.”

William Regal is certainly one of the finest minds in the business. It will be interesting to see his role in the Blackpool Combat Club as they continue to add new members.

