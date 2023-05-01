AEW personality reacts to former WWE Superstar Summer Rae's NSFW photo

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently caused a stir on social media after she uploaded an NSFW photo of herself on Twitter. The photo prompted reactions from many in the wrestling community, including AEW personality Amanda Huber.

Amanda Huber, the wife of the late great Brodie Lee, is a part of AEW's Community Outreach Team. She is well known for her comments on the wrestling world and is a motivating figure for all wrestlers, including Cody Rhodes, who she has previously urged to finish his story.

Following Summer Rae's picture, Amanda Huber took to Twitter to express her admiration. The AEW personality expressed her appreciation for the photo of the former WWE Superstar.

She retweeted the photo and commented with a single word, "Wow," along with a smiling face and heart-shaped eye emoji.

Check out her reaction here.

Andrew Ravens @Andrew_Ravens Former WWE star Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was backstage at AEW Dynamite. Former WWE star Danielle Moinet (Summer Rae) was backstage at AEW Dynamite. https://t.co/9nH5RSTCZp

Rae, who last appeared in WWE in 2022, was one of the top female superstars in the company. She was also known for being Fandango's dance partner and ally.

Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae recently praised two top AEW stars

Summer Rae recently took to Twitter to express her admiration for AEW stars Orange Cassidy and Danhausen. The star found a backstage segment on AEW Dynamite featuring the duo to be highly entertaining.

During the segment, Danhausen and Orange Cassidy spoke about their upcoming Tag Team Casino Battle Royale, with Danhausen jokingly making room in his bag for additional titles. When asked about Orange's ability to compete, he responded with a nonchalant "I don't care."

Summer Rae expressed her amusement and appreciation for the promos delivered by Orange Cassidy and Danhausen, whom she described as "so funny, so good."

Check out her reaction below:

It remains to be seen whether a future AEW appearance is on the cards for Rae.

Would you like to see Summer Rae in AEW? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Recommended Video These unexpected stars beat John Cena

Poll : 0 votes