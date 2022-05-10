"All I had to do was fight him" - AEW personnel recalls a memorable segment with Jon Moxley

AEW personality Smart Mark Sterling has looked back and reminisced on the last time he was involved in a contract signing on AEW TV, and recalls fighting Jon Moxley on behalf of MJF.

In the lead-up to their AEW World Championship match at All Out 2020, Sterling became the personal lawyer for MJF in the hopes that he could potentially get Moxley's "paradigm shift" finishing move banned.

In his infinite wisdom, Sterling took to Twitter to make sure everyone knew that he was successful in his last contract signing with MJF as his client, and aims to be successful in the next one.

Smart Mark Sterling, Esq. @MarkSterlingEsq



Did things go a bit off course? Yes, but that’s the sign of good litigation. Roll with the punches! All I had to do was fight him and I did! Contrary to popular belief, the last time I sat in on a @The_MJF contract signing…WE WON! The “paradigm shift” was banned!Did things go a bit off course? Yes, but that’s the sign of good litigation. Roll with the punches! All I had to do was fight him and I did! @AEW Contrary to popular belief, the last time I sat in on a @The_MJF contract signing…WE WON! The “paradigm shift” was banned!Did things go a bit off course? Yes, but that’s the sign of good litigation. Roll with the punches! All I had to do was fight him and I did! @AEW https://t.co/BU24P2bdPj

"Contrary to popular belief, the last time I sat in on a @The_MJF contract signing…WE WON! The “paradigm shift” was banned! Did things go a bit off course? Yes, but that’s the sign of good litigation. Roll with the punches! All I had to do was fight him and I did! @AEW" said Sterling.

Jon Moxley ended up being victorious at All Out 2020, so it didn't really make a difference, but will it make a difference to Wardlow? The big man is scheduled to have a contract signing with MJF this Wednesday on Dynamite, with Sterling having certainly put a few conditions in the contract.

Meanwhile, Jon Moxley has been rising through the AEW rankings

While MJF and Wardlow attempt to have a civil contract signing, Jon Moxley has been on arguably the best run of his career as part of the Blackpool Combat Club.

The former AEW Champion is currently rising through the rankings at an astonishing rate on both the singles and tag team fronts. Moxley is currently number three in the singles rankings and number four in the tag team rankings with Bryan Danielson.

Outside of AEW, Moxley is also on the hunt for gold in New Japan Pro Wrestling, as he is scheduled to compete for the IWGP United States Championship in a fatal four-way match against Will Ospreay, Juice Robinson and current champion Hiroshi Tanahashi.

Is this Moxley's best run to date? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Why did WWE release the next Brock Lesnar? We asked a WWE hall of Famer right here.

Edited by Ken Norris