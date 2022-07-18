AEW potentially spoils the result of blockbuster title match at major event during Dark tapings

All Elite Wrestling might have spoiled the result of a significant title match during its latest AEW Dark tapings.

Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor is set to take place on July 23, 2022, at the Tsongas Center in Lowell, Massachusetts. As of this writing, five matches have been announced for the event, with the ROH World Championship match between Jonathan Gresham and Claudio Castagnoli headlining the night.

However, AEW might have already revealed the result of the match between the two stars. During the tapings of Dark, Gresham competed in a singles match against Jordan Oasis, and he was without his world title on the show.

This particular episode of Dark will air on YouTube after the pay-per-view. Thus, the titleless appearance has led to speculation that The Octopus might lose against the Swiss star at Death Before Dishonor.

Claudio Castagnoli recently expressed his desire to win the world title in AEW

During his interview with Sports Illustrated, Castagnoli said that his primary goal in All Elite Wrestling is to be in the main event and win the world championship.

"This is my pursuit, the main event and the world heavyweight championship, I've seen that pursuit destroy people. Those sacrifices ate them up, always seeking one more run. I've never sacrificed my authenticity or integrity. My destiny is my journey. I want to take fans on that ride, and hopefully win the world title along the way," Castagnoli said.

The Swiss Superman defeated his former stablemate from WWE, Jake Hager, on AEW Dynamite Fyter Fest Night One. On last week's Rampage, he confronted Jonathan Gresham after the latter's ROH World Championship match against Lee Moriarty.

Shortly after, the Jacksonville-based promotion confirmed the bout between Castagnoli and Gresham.

Who should emerge victorious in the ROH World Championship at Death Before Dishonor? If Claudio Castagnoli wins, should he have a lengthy reign with the title? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!

