AEW President Tony Khan officially announces new signing of multi-time WWE Women's Champion 

Former WWE Superstar Paige made her debut today on AEW's Grand Slam Dynamite episode. Tony Khan announced her signing on Twitter.

Toni Storm retained her interim AEW Women’s World Championship. After the match, Britt Baker attacked the newly-crowned champion. Jamie Hayter soon joined the doctor in her assault on Toni.

An unfamiliar music was then played, and Saraya, fka Paige in WWE, walked down to the ring to confront Baker and company. She stared down at the women in the ring and claimed the Jacksonville-based promotion to be her house.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter to officially announce Saraya to be the latest member on the roster.

He used the signature announcement style of the promotion with "Saraya is #ALLELITE" written on the poster.

"Welcome to @AEW! @Saraya is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #AEWDynamite Grand Slam TONIGHT," TK tweeted.

Paige is mostly known for her time in WWE, where she held the NXT Women's Championship once and the Divas Championship twice. She departed from the Stamford-based promotion in July this year.

