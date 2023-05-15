AEW President Tony Khan confirms he was interested in buying WWE

AEW President Tony Khan, recently revealed his interest in buying WWE, as the wrestling industry undergoes a new era with the promotion's merger with Endeavor.

WWE is going through a brand-new era as Endeavor is merging the company with the UFC. There were several possible buyers on the table, but only Endeavor was picked. Although Tony Khan didn’t land the deal to buy his competition, AEW’s President was certainly interested.

In an interview with The Maggie & Perloff Show, Khan expressed his intrigue in purchasing WWE, although he did not delve into specifics.

"I can't speak to that, except to say that I was interested, and I think it will be very interesting to see what happens with that sale. Certainly, in many ways, it's a big positive to the pro wrestling business," Khan said. [ 11:24 - 11-39]

Furthermore, he highlighted the resurgence of pro wrestling in 2023, with AEW playing a significant role.

"I think the huge attendance numbers and TV and streaming numbers for pro wrestling, and the great sales for AEW on PPV, and all the big merchandising numbers show that pro wrestling is really back as an industry in many major ways in 2023, and AEW is a big part of the conversation. So, I think that's all been really positive for us." [11:40 - 12:04]

It is speculated that Vince McMahon chose Endeavor due to their willingness to retain his involvement with the company.

The sale of WWE in 2023 garnered significant attention, with Tony Khan and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund were emerged as the most likely buyers. However, it was Endeavor who bought the promotion.

Speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer highlighted that the Khan family and the Saudi Arabian fund were one of two possible buyers who could afford the high asking price of approximately $9 billion.

It is unclear what the future holds for WWE, but the merger with the UFC will have a significant impact on the pro wrestling industry.

