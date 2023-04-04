Reported reason why Vince McMahon made sure to sell WWE to UFC parent company Endeavor

Very few fans back in the 2000s thought that Vince McMahon would be selling WWE at any point in time. However, he did sell it, and on top of that, he sold it to the parent company of the UFC, Endeavor.

Last year, due to multiple accusations leveled against him, Vince McMahon was forced to take a step back from his roles in WWE. He stepped away altogether, and it seemed like he was retiring. However, at the beginning of 2023, he returned, and Stephanie McMahon, who had stepped in as Co-CEO in his absence, left the company.

It soon turned out that Vince McMahon would not be involved at the level that he had been. Without concentrating on the creative direction of WWE, he left it to Triple H. Instead, Vince himself would focus on selling the promotion.

There were rumors that he was considering selling WWE to Saudi Arabia, but when the sale was finally announced, it turned out that he had sold it to Endeavor.

As for his reason for selling it to the UFC's parent company, it seems there's a lot of speculation within WWE. Fightful Select reported that they felt when Vince was looking for someone to buy WWE, he was looking for a company that would keep him involved in the future of the product.

Even though he had said he would be happy to sell to a company that would not keep him involved, he eventually chose a company that ensured that he'd stay with WWE.

The report stated that several other companies felt Vince's involvement would be a hurdle as WWE has shown it can be more successful without him. Whether this is true or not remains unconfirmed.

