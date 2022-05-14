AEW President Tony Khan opens up on why he purchased Ring of Honor

The acquisition of ROH by AEW turned many heads. Tony Khan recently explained the reason behind the purchase in an interview.

The AEW President made his big announcement about acquiring ROH earlier this year. The decision was highly appreciated by many, who believed it would lead to a rejuvenation of the ROH brand.

Since then, several matches involving members of the ROH roster have taken place, and Samoa Joe has ascended to being the World Champion of the newly acquired promotion.

In a recent interview with Barstool Rasslin', Tony Khan elaborated on why he thought purchasing ROH was a good idea:

"I thought it was really good value and it could be really positive for, first of all the wrestling fans, and a lot of pro-wrestlers, people in ROH and also maybe people in AEW, free agents and a lot of people who work in pro-wrestling (...) Also there is a great history of ROH. I felt like it was very compatible with the assets that we were already working with. I think it's gonna be great for AEW, and also just so great for ROH..." (from 11:44 to 12:15)

The integration of ROH into the All Elite brand has been quite smooth so far. Fans will have to stay tuned to see how Khan plans to utilize the collaboration in the future.

Tony Khan recently named his pick of the greatest AEW World Champion so far

Picking a favorite among the four AEW World titleholders is no easy choice, but Tony Khan seems to have made up his mind on the topic.

In chronological order, the four AEW World Champions have been Chris Jericho, Jon Moxley, Kenny Omega, and Hangman Adam Page. Page won the title from Omega last year at Full Gear after a spectacular match.

Speaking on Barstool Rasslin', Khan named Hangman Adam Page as his choice for the best AEW Champion so far:

“I believe the top prize in all of pro-wrestling, against the greatest champion we’ve had, Hangman Page, the guy who knocked off Kenny Omega, he’s come in and he’s had, in my opinion, the best championship reign of anybody.” (H/T: WrestlePurists)

With Hangman Page set to face CM Punk at Double or Nothing soon, it remains to be seen whether the reigning champion will be able to hold on to the gold or not.

