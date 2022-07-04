AEW President Tony Khan heaps praise on former WWE Intercontinental Champion for being in "peak shape"

Tony Khan admired how former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho improved his physical shape after suffering from some health issues last year.

Despite being 51, Jericho is proving that he can still fight the best of the bunch. Last week on Dynamite: Blood and Guts, he had a high-risk spot where Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli swung him on the top of a steel cage.

While speaking to The Masked Man Show, Tony Khan discussed the nine-time WWE Intercontinental Champion's current physique.

The All Elite Wrestling President believes that Jericho's blood clot while stuck in England last year was a blessing in disguise for the latter.

“At the end of last year, it’s crazy to think that Chris Jericho was out with a blood clot, was actually stuck in England, and couldn’t fly back. It ended up being the best thing that’s ever happened in Chris’ career, and one of the best things that happened to AEW because Chris came back better than ever, looking better than ever, lost 31 pounds, and looks like 5 or 6 years ago when Chris was really in peak shape," Khan said.

Khan added that Jericho's improved shape had never been seen before in his company and that The Wizard was better than ever.

"Now he’s back in that shape. We’ve never seen this Jericho in AEW, which is scary because he’s been in so many of our biggest moments and was our first champion. He's probably as strong a wrestler as we’ve ever had in AEW and he’s better than ever right now," he added. [H/T WrestlingNewsCo]

Jericho's improved physique was visibly noticeable as he dropped a few pounds last year going into earlier this year.

Chris Jericho commented on his risky spot at AEW Dynamite: Blood and Guts

On Twitter, a fan was happy upon learning that Chris Jericho successfully climbed to the top of the cage despite having thumb tacks in his boots.

The Wizard responded to the user by saying the feeling was like "walking on ice."

At the end of the vicious Blood and Guts match, Blackpool Combat Club prevailed over the Jericho Appreciation Society. It will be interesting to see if the heated rivalry, especially between Jericho and Eddie Kingston, will continue.

