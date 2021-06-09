AEW President Tony Khan reacts to Lio Rush's sudden retirement

Lio Rush stunned the wrestling world earlier today after he announced his retirement from the in-ring competition. The former WWE Superstar cited his battle with injuries affecting everyday life as a reason to hang up his boots.

I’m retiring from Pro Wrestling 🙏🏽. It’s been a crazy ride, but it’s time to get off and do what truly makes me happy. Thank you @AEW @AEWonTNT @njpwglobal for everything. Full story - https://t.co/SkpCOhT7Bt pic.twitter.com/17jvjMeXSI — Lio Rush (@TheLionelGreen) June 9, 2021

Fans on social media have been in disbelief as Lio Rush recently made his AEW debut at Double or Nothing. People were even expecting him to sign with Tony Khan's promotion.

Following the news, AEW shared a message from Tony Khan on their Twitter handle. Khan stated that Lio Rush approached him earlier to talk about announcing his retirement. He added that he respected Rush's decision and wished him the best for his future.

"Lio Rush reached out to me today, and he shared that he'd planned to announce his retirement from pro wrestling tonight. While the news was unexpected, I'm glad that he's made a choice that he's confident will make him and his family happy. Lio is a great talent, and I enjoyed briefly working with him, and I absolutely wish him the best," said Tony Khan.

Lio Rush reveals that AEW wanted to sign him to a full-time contract

Lio Rush also revealed that AEW wanted to sign him to a full-time contract. He added that he appreciated the opportunity that AEW provided him at Casino Battle Royale.

“Now here comes the part that has kept me up ever since Double or Nothing,” Rush said. “Knowing I just made my surprise debut in one of the most exciting times in my career. That part sucked. But I’m grateful. Grateful for the opportunities that I’ve had this past year after my WWE release. So cool of AEW still wanting to sign me despite separating my AC in the Casino Battle Royal. Which would have led to me being the first person in history to be signed with two major wrestling organizations simultaneously. This is an unexpected turn down a road that I would have and could have never saw coming."

Lio Rush was best known for his time with WWE as Bobby Lashley's manager. However, the company released him last year as part of budget cuts.

