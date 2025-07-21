  • home icon
  • AEW President Tony Khan subtly fires shots at WWE-TNA after controversial ending at Slammiversary 2025

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Jul 21, 2025 05:03 GMT
AEW Head of Creative Tony Khan
AEW Head of Creative Tony Khan [Image Credits: AEW on X, wwe.com]

Tony Khan booked and presented a well-received stadium show just over a week ago in the form of AEW All In 2025. The All Elite Creative Head's latest social media post may have subtly taken aim at WWE's partnership with TNA in light of the controversial ending of the latter promotion's latest event, Slammiversary 2025.

All Elite Wrestling hosted this year's iteration of All In at Globe Life Field, Texas, on July 12. The pay-per-view featured several of the company's top names engaging in top-tier in-ring action, and concluded with the triumph of Hangman Adam Page, who dethroned Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship, finally ending The One True King's reign of terror.

Unlike at All In, however, audiences at TNA's Slammiversary 2025 did not witness a similarly cathartic moment, as the finish of the main event three-way bout for the TNA World Title saw the champion Trick Williams retaining his belt against fan-favorites Mike Santana and Joe Hendry. The ending of the matchup has received some backlash from fans, especially those who wanted Santana to be crowned at the show.

Following on the heels of Slammiversary, Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to thank All Elite Wrestling fans for viewing and supporting his company's television and pay-per-view product this year, before hyping up this week's upcoming episode of Wednesday Night Dynamite.

"Thank you all who watch [All Elite Wrestling]! @AEW is having a great 2025 thanks to the [All Elite Wrestling] wrestlers, company staff, + all of you watching the @[All Elite Wrestling]onTV shows + ppvs this year! See you this Wednesday, on @TBSNetwork + @StreamOnMax for Wednesday Night #[All Elite Wrestling]Dynamite!" Khan wrote.
Check out Tony Khan's tweet HERE.

The timing of Khan's post, taken along with the contrast between the finishes to All In and Slammiversary, could potentially indicate a subtle shot from TK at the much-debated nature of TNA's working partnership with WWE.

Announcements for this week's AEW Dynamite

All Elite Wrestling will continue its residency at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois, this week for Dynamite. Only two matches have been announced for the show so far - a one-on-one bout pitting Women's World Champion Toni Storm against Billie Starkz, and another singles matchup in which Wheeler Yuta of The Death Riders will battle AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page.

It remains to be seen what Tony Khan will add to the card for Dynamite before Wednesday.

About the author
Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag Mukherjee

Anurag is an AEW writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He holds a BA and MA degree in English along with a TEFL certification to teach English. Before Sportskeeda, he worked as a Content and Correspondence writer at Nayabad Titas, a theater group. He has also worked as a English language tutor.

To ensure complete accuracy, he uses internet resources, social media platforms, and especially pieces composed by his peers to find solid, verified information that he presents as objectively as possible. Thanks to his academic background, he can research different subjects thoroughly.

Anurag's interest in wrestling began as a child. He watched RAW and Smackdown frequently from age 10 or 11 and was officially hooked by the YES Movement story in WWE heading into WrestleMania 30.

As a lifelong wrestling fan and lover of stories, Anurag would read news, articles, and other content about the talent and events he enjoyed watching. His understanding of the business continued to grow with time, and his interest in the art and sport of wrestling led him to pursue a career as a writer.

Apart from writing, he loves to read books, watch movies and television programs, play and listen to music, and write poetry and fiction.

Edited by Anurag Mukherjee
