Hangman Page's immediate future after AEW World Title win revealed

Hangman Page's next course of action after his monumental win at AEW All In: Texas has just been officially announced tonight on Collision. He'll be in action next week against one of the Death Riders.Last weekend, Hangman defied the odds and finally took down Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion. Despite the interference of Mox's stablemates, he was able to overcome the villainous faction and its leader with some help.Even after the title change at the pay-per-view, the Death Riders have not taken their eyes off of Page. A few days ago on Dynamite, the new World Champion was in a trios match alongside Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs as they took on the faction. In the end, Hangman was able to pull off yet another win over them.Moments ago on Collision, the Death Riders went after Colt Cabana, who is said to be a close friend of Hangman Page. Cabana was working commentary tonight before he was dragged out and attacked by Jon Moxley and his crew.A match has been made official for next week as Hangman will look for retribution by facing off against Wheeler Yuta.Hangman Page looks to once more assert his dominance after becoming the World Champion and gain another win over the Death Riders.