Hangman Page's immediate future after AEW World Title win revealed

By Enzo Curabo
Published Jul 20, 2025 02:02 GMT
Hangman Page is the AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]
Hangman Page is the AEW World Champion [Photo: AEW Official Website]

Hangman Page's next course of action after his monumental win at AEW All In: Texas has just been officially announced tonight on Collision. He'll be in action next week against one of the Death Riders.

Last weekend, Hangman defied the odds and finally took down Jon Moxley to become the AEW World Champion. Despite the interference of Mox's stablemates, he was able to overcome the villainous faction and its leader with some help.

Even after the title change at the pay-per-view, the Death Riders have not taken their eyes off of Page. A few days ago on Dynamite, the new World Champion was in a trios match alongside Mark Briscoe and Powerhouse Hobbs as they took on the faction. In the end, Hangman was able to pull off yet another win over them.

Moments ago on Collision, the Death Riders went after Colt Cabana, who is said to be a close friend of Hangman Page. Cabana was working commentary tonight before he was dragged out and attacked by Jon Moxley and his crew.

A match has been made official for next week as Hangman will look for retribution by facing off against Wheeler Yuta.

Hangman Page looks to once more assert his dominance after becoming the World Champion and gain another win over the Death Riders.

Enzo Curabo

Enzo Curabo

Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.

Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.

If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.

Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music.

Edited by Jacob Terrell
