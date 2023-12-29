AEW President Tony Khan teases major new signings

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is looking to expand its roster with some major signings, announced AEW President Tony Khan. He revealed that Elite Wrestling has "huge expansion" plans leading up to their 2024 London event.

Khan specifically mentioned bolstering their women's division, which has recently seen rising popularity and exposure on All Elite Wrestling programming. He suggested fans could expect to see some veteran free agents joining the promotion to help anchor the division alongside emerging stars like Toni Storm and Jamie Hayter. There is amazing talent already in Elite Wrestling, but it could be the time to bring in more big names to take our women's division to the next level.

Also Read: Tony Khan officially signs 44-year-old star to AEW.

Expand Tweet

Is Goldberg potentially the next big thing that can happen to AEW?

Rumors have also swirled about a potential signing of legendary wrestler Bill Goldberg. The WWE Hall of Famer recently criticized former WWE CEO Vince McMahon while acknowledging McMahon did allow him to perform in front of his family.

However, Goldberg also revealed lingering resentment towards McMahon for not granting him a retirement match after putting over Roman Reigns in Saudi Arabia last year. He called McMahon "a piece of sh*t." Tony Khan declined to comment, responding to speculation of Da Man joining All Elite Wrestling for a retirement match. But he hinted big surprises could still be in store.

AEW Worlds End 2023 All Matches.

Whether or not Goldberg appears in All Elite Wrestling, fan excitement is building with Khan promising expansion. After dominating pro wrestling headlines last year with major signings like CM Punk and Bryan Danielson, many wonder what All Elite Wrestling has in store next.

They could draw more eyes to their rising promotion if they sign Goldberg or other wrestling legends for dream matches. However, they have been criticized for such in the past, and the planned growth of the women's division may make an even bigger impact for All Elite Wrestling in the long run.

Do you want to see Goldberg on the All Elite Wrestling roster? Let us know in the comments section below.