AEW quietly changes official roster, major stat removed

AEW often updates its official roster, but it rarely introduces changes to the core structure of its site. Its latest update might indicate that the company has moved on from one of its core statistics: the win-loss record of its talent.

One of the pillars All Elite Wrestling was founded on is the sports-centric aspect of professional wrestling. The company touted its talents' win-loss records and even published weekly rankings during its first era, keeping fans up-to-date on who was in the title picture and who was losing momentum.

The young promotion did away with the rankings back in 2022, but following a shake-up late last year, it reintroduced them and once again put the focus on the statistics and momentum of its wrestlers. However, AEW has not published a weekly ranking for months now, and many believe the company has quietly moved on from them once again.

Now, it seems like the shift away from sports-centric presentation has progressed. Earlier today, fans began to notice that the win-loss records of AEW's talent—which had been present on the promotion's official roster since its earliest days—have been removed.

WWE legend Mark Henry reveals he took a pay cut to work for AEW

AEW has brought in several former WWE Superstars over the years, but one of its most surprising signings was Mark Henry. The World's Strongest Man joined the Jacksonville-based promotion back in 2021 and recently departed following the expiration of his contract.

Henry was popular as the voice of Friday Night Rampage, but it seems he had to take a step down in salary when he joined the promotion. The WWE Hall of Famer recently appeared on the Huge Pop podcast and said:

"I took a pay cut to go work at AEW. Don’t get it twisted. I went there because I wanted to get experience being an executive and I wanted to help that company flourish and help those people that were over there be better than they were and you ask the talent, did Mark Henry try to help you? Hell yes. All the time. He would come and tell me this and I would try it and they would come and, ‘Man! That was good! Thank you.’ That’s what I was working for," Henry said.

All Elite Wrestling seems to be moving into a new era, having moved on from several of its stars and original features. With a new television contract potentially looming, it remains to be seen whether the young promotion can translate these changes into success.

