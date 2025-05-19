AEW quietly drops major hint at Mariah May's blockbuster return amid WWE rumors

It is AEW this time around that has dropped a hint about Mariah May's potential return to the company. This comes following the mystery surrounding her status, including a potential move to WWE.

The Glamour has not been seen since Revolution, more than two months ago, when she had her Hollywood Ending match with Toni Storm. It was reported that she is in her contract year but has yet to commit to re-signing with the company as WWE has reportedly shown great interest in bringing her in.

AEW aired a video package featuring Mina Shirakawa and her message for Storm heading into their bout at Double or Nothing. Mariah May was briefly shown at the start of the video, from footage that was recorded during Storm and Shirakawa's feud last year for Forbidden Door.

The former Stardom star also alluded to her former tag team partner as the reason for her and Toni being so distracted and jealous of one another during their previous feud.

May's brief appearance can be seen at the 0:04 mark in the video below.

Mariah May has once more hinted at reuniting with Mina Shirakawa

The Woman from Hell has also hinted at possibly reuniting Rose Gold in AEW. The duo of May and Shirakawa were a force to be reckoned with in Stardom, and they even held championship gold alongside one another.

They reunited during Mina's AEW debut last year, but came to blows a few months later after Mariah turned on her during the peak of her time as the Women's World Champion. However, it seems as of late, she wishes to join forces with her best friend.

She has taken to X/Twitter to post a picture of both of them together. This comes amidst uncertainty regarding her future and could be a hint at the reason she chooses to stay with the company.

Last time around, Mina Shirakawa wasn't signed to AEW, and her being All-Elite could convince Mariah May to come in and re-sign with the company. They could also reunite the two at Double or Nothing, planting the seeds for future storylines.

