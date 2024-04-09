AEW Rampage draws lowest ratings of 2024 during head-to-head with WWE Hall of Fame

AEW Rampage sank in the ratings war as the show went against the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2024 ceremony this past weekend. The April 5, 2024, edition of Rampage was taped from Budweiser Gardens in London, United Kingdom.

The WrestleMania XL weekend is officially in the books. However, during the weekend, all eyes were on the product which greatly affected AEW in many ways. One way the two-night extravaganza influenced the Jacksonville-based promotion was through their ratings.

According to Wrestlenomics, the latest episode of AEW Rampage drew an average viewership of 267,000 and was rated 0.08 among the 18-49 demographics.

These numbers are quite low as compared to previous weeks as the last episode drew an average viewership of 350,000 and was rated 0.11. This was also the lowest rating of Rampage this year.

The show featured massive stars like Malakai Black, Roderick Strong, Christopher Daniels, Daniel Garcia, and many more.

During the main event of the show, Daniel Garcia defeated Komander, Bryan Keith, and Action Andretti in a Final Four Elimination Match. It was arguably one of the best matches on the card.

Meanwhile, on the upcoming episode of Dynamite, The Young Bucks have announced that they will seemingly air the footage of the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Jack Perry at All In 2023 Pay-Per-View. Additionally, AEW World Champion Samoa Joe will be in action against Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust.

It will be interesting to see how the Jacksonville-based promotion will bounce back now that WrestleMania XL season is officially over.

