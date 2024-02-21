AEW Rampage sees lowest ratings in 2024 despite former WWE Champion’s appearance

AEW Rampage ratings saw a slump this past week despite a former WWE Superstar being featured on the card. The star being discussed is Jeff Hardy.

The February 16 episode of Friday Night Rampage was taped after Dynamite two days earlier at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, Texas. This week featured stars like Sammy Guevara, Jay White, Anna Jay, and many more.

According to Wrestlenomics, the most recent episode of the Friday show drew 300,000 average viewers and was rated 0.09 among the 18-49 demographic.

This is a decline from last week's viewership, as the previous episode drew 456,000 total viewers and was rated 0.14 in the key demo. This was also the lowest-rated Rampage of 2024.

The reason for the sudden plummet could be due to the early airing of the show. This week's episode was bumped to an earlier time slot due to the coverage of the NBA's All-Star weekend.

In the opening match, the Charismatic Enigma lost to Sammy Guevara in a hard-hitting contest. Jeff suffered a broken nose during this bout. Also, Queen Aminata won her first AEW singles match against Anna Jay. Later, Tony Khan announced that she was All Elite.

In the night's main event, The Bang Bang Scissor Gang defeated Dark Order, Jay Lethal, Jeff Jarrett, and Satnam Singh in 12-man tag team action.

Now that All-Star weekend is over, it will be great to see other shows back on track.

