AEW Rampage [Spoiler] - Released WWE Stars return to this week's tapings

AEW Rampage was taped after this week's Dynamite, and as such, the card has already been leaked online. Naturally, the show featured the in-ring debut of Taya Valkyrie, but surprisingly former WWE stars The Bollywood Boyz also returned to the promotion.

The Bollywood Boyz made their All Elite Wrestling debut on Dark: Elevation back on October 12th, 2022, and additionally made a follow-up appearance on the January 4th, 2023 episode of Elevation as well. Once the promotion announced a return to Canada, many fans speculated that the brothers would be making their return.

Check out the full AEW Rampage match card and results, according to Wrestling Observer:

AEW Rampage (Friday)

Powerhouse Hobbs defeated Rey Fenix. After the match, Hobbs grabbed Alex Abrahantes, which allowed QT Marshall to drop Abrahantes with a diamond cutter.

Taya Valkyrie defeated Eva Lawless. Jade Cargill, Leila Grey, and Smart Mark Sterling were taking notes on stage.

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker defeated The Bollywood Boyz.

Daniel Garcia defeated Brody King. The match's finish had Chris Jericho attack King with a baseball bat.

The Bollywood Boyz were well aware of the fan demand to see them sign with the promotion, as they once addressed the clamoring online.

The Bollywood Boyz have made their intentions clear to face AEW tag team FTR someday

Gurv and Harv Sihra are best known for their long tenure with WWE, and while they took on numerous other tag teams, the two never faced Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler in a tag team match when both teams were signed to WWE.

But, if the duo joins All Elite Wrestling, that might change.

During an exclusive Sportskeeda interview, Gurv Sihra of the Bollywood Boyz proclaimed their admiration for Bret Hart and compared it to FTR's love for The Hitman.

"They are big Bret Hart fans and guys who grew up watching Bret and obviously everybody knows that we love Bret as much. Their style would gel well with ours obviously with who we watch and who we study and our mindset of the business," Sihra said. [From 04:52 to 05:06]

At this stage, the duo has not officially been signed to AEW, but if they do, FTR could be the first team they test their mettle against.

