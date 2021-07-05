The Bollywood Boyz explain why FTR and The Young Bucks would be perfect opponents for them (Exclusive)

Some say it's FTR. Others say it's The Young Bucks. The question of which of these teams is the best in the world has been the subject of discussion and debate for wrestling fans around the world.

The Bollywood Boyz, who were also known during their WWE stint as The Singh Brothers, named both of these teams as dream opponents outside the WWE system. You can catch them talking about both FTR and The Young Bucks in the video shared below:

Both of these dream matches could indeed be a reality since The Bollywood Boyz were released from their contracts in June 2021. They have been vocal about how excited they are at the opportunities that await them outside the company.

Why do The Bollywood Boyz want to face FTR and The Young Bucks?

Gurv Sihra mentioned FTR, also former WWE stars, as potential dream opponents:

"They are big Bret Hart fans and guys who grew up watching Bret. And obviously everybody knows that we love Bret as much. Their style would gel well with ours obviously with who we watch and who we study and our mindset of the business. So, outside of WWE, there's so many great tag teams both in IMPACT and on AEW right now and all around the world that we're eager and hungry to lock up with," said Gurv Sihra.

Harv Sihra named The Young Bucks as the team they wish to square off with following their WWE run:

"Since we've been wrestling, we've been getting Tweets from fans and what have you. Cuz we're all brothers and our paths never crossed. One of the reasons was we were in Canada and couldn't cross the border. We're excited. Whatever opportunity comes our way, we'll take it," said Harv Sihra.

Do you want to see The Bollywood Boyz go over to AEW in the future and mix it up with FTR and The Young Bucks? Are there other dream teams outside of WWE you think could be great opponents for them? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Kaushik Das