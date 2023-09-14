AEW Rampage shot its upcoming episode, and Jade Cargill had her sights set on the TBS Championship. Also, The Hardys showed their mettle to defeat the quartet of Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, and The Butcher & The Blade. The Lucha Bros helped them mark this victory, according to PW Insider.

Jade Cargill made her AEW debut in 2020 and has been in several feuds, including one with Cody Rhodes. She was the inaugural TBS Champion and won the championship after defeating Red Velvet, Thunder Rosa, and Ruby Soho in separate matches.

She also had a feud with Nyla Rose, who stole her championship belt in 2022. Her 373-day reign as a TBS champion is one of the longest, behind Hikaru Shida's 374 days. She returned to Collision in September, attacking Kris Statlander, who became the reigning TBS Champion after breaking Cargill's 60-match win streak.

Here's a list of who's won, who's lost, and which feud will potentially see a whole new turn on the upcoming episode of AEW Rampage

The Lucha Bros (Rey Fenix & Penta El Zero Miedo) & The Hardys (Matt & Jeff Hardy) def. Jeff Jarrett, Jay Lethal, The Butcher & The Blade

The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) defeated Christopher Daniels & Matt Sydal.

AEW World Trios Champions The Acclaimed (Max Caster & Anthony Bowens) & Billy Gunn def. Peter Avalon & The Outrunners (Truth Magnum & Turbo Floyd)

The in-ring activities didn't stop at that, though, and the evening didn't wrap up for the Acclaimed with that, as Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver & Alex Reynolds) came out and challenged them to a title match. Bowens then agreed to face one of them come Collision.

Damian Chambers was blinking at the arclights as the Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis) handed them a defeat.

TBS Championship match: Kris Statlander (c) def. Jade Cargill.

Statlander and Cargill showed respect for each other after the match.

With 31-year-old Cargill losing the match, fans speculated that her final matches in the promotion might be about tying up loose ends.

Jade Cargill hints at going to Hollywood after her AEW stint

Fans might be waiting for an update on where Cargill will perform next, but Big Jade has already revealed where her heart is set - the movies, particularly the Marvel franchise.

Not just that, Jade Cargill even has a character that she would like to play in the Marvel Universe - or even the extended one.

"Well, after I become a great, I want to segue into acting. I really want to be in Marvel. I’m here right now doing the French Montana music video, and that’s just me getting into acting and getting comfortable with these different roles."

Jade Cargill continued describing the exact character she wants to play and said:

“Marvel, holler at me, I want to be Storm so damn bad, my entire career and aesthetic for AEW is literally Storm, literally. I’m a strong black woman and I take no cr*p from anyone.”

Several professional wrestlers have tried to act in movies with varied success, the most successful being Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson.

With the former TBS Women's Champion revealing her thoughts about her future professional moves, what do you think? Will she have a successful movie career? Tell us in the comments section.