AEW reacts after MJF is spotted in a new role

By Enzo Curabo
Modified Jun 01, 2025 02:39 GMT
MJF is the longest reigning AEW World Champion
MJF is the longest-reigning AEW World Champion [Photo source: AEW's official website]

MJF has been spotted in a new major role he has gotten outside the ring. AEW has reacted to this, giving him credit for this venture.

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to be featured in a major Hollywood film dropping on Netflix in a few months. Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the 1996 comedy film, will star Adam Sandler. It will follow his career as an up-and-coming professional golfer. The Salt of the Earth is set to appear as one of Sandler's sons.

Netflix recently posted the latest trailer for the film, which releases on July 25. The video was dropped during the streaming giant's TUDUM event, an annual spectacle where teasers are released for various upcoming major projects.

MJF was spotted in a lot of the scenes in the trailer of Happy Gilmore 2. AEW could not help but point this out on its X handle.

"👀@The_MJF," the caption read.

You can view the post and the full trailer below.

MJF also has a major role on AEW TV

MJF has begun a new role as a member of The Hurt Syndicate on AEW TV. For several weeks, he was trying to convince all three members to let him into the group. Bobby Lashley rejected his offer many times, but eventually gave in after Friedman proved himself.

The former AEW World Champion made his first entrance with the group last weekend at Double or Nothing as Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put the World Tag Team Title on the line. The champions ended up taking the win against the Sons of Texas that night.

The 29-year-old has also hinted at his plan after joining the group, which is to go after the World Title. Meanwhile, the faction looks to continue to assert its dominance within the company.

Things seem to be going well for Friedman both in and out of the ring. It remains to be seen if he'll continue to hit more milestones in the coming months, starting with the official release of Happy Gilmore 2.

Edited by Pratik Singh
