AEW reacts after MJF is spotted in a new role

MJF has been spotted in a new major role he has gotten outside the ring. AEW has reacted to this, giving him credit for this venture.

Ad

Maxwell Jacob Friedman is set to be featured in a major Hollywood film dropping on Netflix in a few months. Happy Gilmore 2, the sequel to the 1996 comedy film, will star Adam Sandler. It will follow his career as an up-and-coming professional golfer. The Salt of the Earth is set to appear as one of Sandler's sons.

Netflix recently posted the latest trailer for the film, which releases on July 25. The video was dropped during the streaming giant's TUDUM event, an annual spectacle where teasers are released for various upcoming major projects.

Ad

Trending

MJF was spotted in a lot of the scenes in the trailer of Happy Gilmore 2. AEW could not help but point this out on its X handle.

Details of Goldberg's last match HERE

"👀@The_MJF," the caption read.

You can view the post and the full trailer below.

Expand Tweet

Ad

MJF also has a major role on AEW TV

MJF has begun a new role as a member of The Hurt Syndicate on AEW TV. For several weeks, he was trying to convince all three members to let him into the group. Bobby Lashley rejected his offer many times, but eventually gave in after Friedman proved himself.

The former AEW World Champion made his first entrance with the group last weekend at Double or Nothing as Lashley and Shelton Benjamin put the World Tag Team Title on the line. The champions ended up taking the win against the Sons of Texas that night.

Ad

The 29-year-old has also hinted at his plan after joining the group, which is to go after the World Title. Meanwhile, the faction looks to continue to assert its dominance within the company.

Expand Tweet

Things seem to be going well for Friedman both in and out of the ring. It remains to be seen if he'll continue to hit more milestones in the coming months, starting with the official release of Happy Gilmore 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Enzo Curabo Enzo is a Pro Wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on AEW. He is currently pursuing a Bachelor's degree in Multimedia Studies, which influenced his decision of taking up sports writing professionally, and has been an avid fan of the athletic theater since childhood. He believes readers deserve authentic and unique content and aims to report in a manner which pro wrestling fans can easily relate to.



Growing up, Enzo admired former world champions like AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, Bryan Danielson, Triple H, and Randy Orton for their finishing moves. As an adult, he started to appreciate their character work, as they juggled between heel and babyface gimmicks.



If allowed to produce one final storyline involving his idols, he would have Orton lock horns with John Cena, would be their one last big feud as both of them seem to be approaching the tail end of their careers.



Other than pro wrestling, Enzo enjoys keeping up with Basketball, Football, and Formula One. He also loves watching films, playing video games, and listening to music. Know More