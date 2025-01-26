AEW to reward Buddy Matthews in a major way following Malakai Black's departure

AEW is moving forward with plans for Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart following the expected departure of Malakai Black. Storyline developments have served as evidence of behind-the-scenes rumors, and now the group seems to be headed for big things. The future includes a surprising push for Matthews.

The House of Black dominated All Elite Wrestling for months but now all signs point to The Anti-Hero returning to WWE. With Black's pending departure up in the air, AEW appeared to confirm the rumors weeks back when they began pushing Matthews, King, and Hart as The Hounds of Hell, with no mention of their former leader. Saturday's Homecoming edition of Collision saw Buddy and Brody defeat The Gates of Agony's Bishop Kaun and Toa Liona in a ten-minute match.

The Best Kept Secret, Big Bad, and The Princess of the Black Throne were interviewed by Lexy Nair after Saturday's live Collision special. Matthews was asked about their message for the rest of the All Elite locker room:

"Our message? When these hounds bark, we... bark together. [King and Matthews bark]," Buddy Matthews said.

Kazuchika Okada then appeared and found the barking to be hysterical:

"You bark like a b***h," Kazuchika Okada said.

Matthews approached the current AEW Continental Champion and asked what was so funny and added:

"Well, how about you put that on the line against me?" Buddy Matthews asked.

The Rainmaker responded with "Nope!" and an accompanying middle finger to the face. Matthews declared that Okada is the one that appears to be the five-letter expletive. King approached and got his stablemate to walk away as Okada declared that the aforementioned pejorative term does not apply to himself.

Tony Khan has not confirmed the Matthews vs. Okada title match as of this writing, but it is expected to happen soon. This would be the second-ever Matthews vs. Okada singles bout after the Japanese veteran defeated the former WWE Superstar in a 16-minute match on November 13, 2021, at NJPW Battle In the Valley.

Updated AEW Dynamite lineup for next week

All Elite Wrestling will invade the VBC Probst Arena in Huntsville, Alabama on Wednesday for a Dynamite and Collision taping. Below is the updated lineup for AEW's flagship show:

Brian Cage vs. Will Ospreay

TBS Championship: Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki

Mercedes Moné (c) vs. Yuka Sakazaki Jeff Jarrett vs. Claudio Castagnoli (Jarrett will become new #1 contender to AEW World Champion Jon Moxley if he wins)

Dynamite will air live via TBS and Max on Wednesday. Collision will be taped to air in its usual Saturday night timeslot on TNT.

