AEW-ROH Global Wars Full Results: Chris Jericho, Athena & more

AEW-ROH Global Wars, featuring Chris Jericho, Athena, and more, was held in Brisbane, Australia. The show was taped before Grand Slam: Australia and aired two days later.

The AEW-ROH Global Wars aired on Honor Club on February 17 and featured some big All Elite Wrestling stars and independent performers. The opening match of the show saw the Ring of Honor World Champion, Chris Jericho, in action, while the Women's World Champion, Athena, competed in the main event. You can view the event's full results below.

The Learning Tree vs. Bandido and The Outrunners: Global Wars opened with a trios match pitting the team of Chris Jericho, Big Bill, and Bryan Keith against Bandido and The Outrunners. At the end of an action-packed bout, Bandido surprisingly pinned Jericho to secure the win for his side.

ROH Pure Championship: In the ROH Pure Title match, Lee Moriarty retained his gold against Robbie Eagles.

Mark Davis vs. Tommy Knight: Australia's own Mark Davis secured the win over Tommy Knight.

ROH World Tag Team Championship: Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara successfully retained their title by defeating MxM Collection.

ROH Women's World Championship: The main event of the show featured the ROH Women's World Champion Athena, who successfully retained her title by picking up a win over RevPro Wrestling star Alex Windsor. For those unaware, Windsor is Will Ospreay's real-life wife.

With the win, Athena continued her record-setting ROH Women's World Champion reign.

Chris Jericho's feud with Bandido continues

Chris Jericho has been the Ring of Honor World Champion since October 2024. He is currently feuding with Bandido, who made his return at the 2024 ROH Final Battle pay-per-view.

After weeks of animosity, Bandido pinned Jericho clean at Global Wars. It seems the 29-year-old Mexican star would receive an ROH World Title match against The Demo God sooner rather than later.

The feud between Jericho and Bandido has been intriguing. Only time will tell if the masked star can capture the ROH World Title from Jericho.

