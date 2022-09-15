"Wrestlers throwing sh*ty looking forearms"- Disco Inferno brutally slams AEW roster following latest Dynamite episode

AEW Dynamite recently kicked off a well-received show, but WCW veteran Disco Inferno wasn't happy with the performance of some of the stars.

Disco has never shied away from voicing his opinions on AEW and harshly criticizing the promotion from time to time. Fan reactions to his analysis online have been divided, but the veteran undoubtedly has the experience and has stepped into the ring with some of the best.

Disco Inferno, aka Glen Gilbertti in real-life, recently took to Twitter to voice his frustrations about AEW's recent episode of Dynamite.

"Wrestling on TV on Wednesday nights with some exceptions- wrestlers throwing s**tty looking forearms and chops at each other that makes it look like they can't fist fight for real, while smacking their thighs to simulate the sound that it's real when it's not. Hard to watch tbh," Gilbertti Tweeted.

The veteran seemingly went on a Twitter rant, as he followed up his previous post with another one where he criticized the "thigh slapping" in the promotion.

"The thigh slapping is out of control. S**t looks VERY fake and you can't present any argument that it doesn't. Dirt sheets started by exposing the business, and now endorsing that type of work they are trying to drive the nail into the coffin. It's awful. Gotta stop," Gilbertti tweeted.

Gilbertti was similarly not pleased with last week's Dynamite, as the veteran questioned the meaning behind MJF's return promo.

Disco Inferno also recently questioned why AEW didn't capitalize on the controversy behind the CM Punk x The Elite backstage brawl

Most fans are well aware of the now infamous post-All Out backstage brawl that involved CM Punk, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks. All stars involved in the tussle are currently suspended, but Tony Khan has not made any statements on the controversy at this stage.

Gilbertti recently slammed Tony Khan on Twitter for not building off of the massive storyline potential the brawl might of had.

"So AEW is not going to capitalize on any of the real drama they have had over the past few months. When they have situations where all anyone was talking about it, it's been ignored and dismissed. Not sure if a number two company can keep passing on opportunities to draw viewers," Gilbertti Tweeted.

While fans might disagree with the veteran's assessments, All Elite Wrestling is going head-to-head with the oldest, most successful wrestling promotion in existence: WWE.

Will Tony Khan be able to salvage his promotion, or will they end up following the same path as WCW? Sounds off in the comments section below!

