AEW Star Adam Cole breaks character in his first words following worrying injury reports

Adam Cole has spoken for the first time since reports emerged that he had sustained an injury at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door.

Cole challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door, in a star-studded four-way against Jay White, Kazuchika Okada and Hangman Page. Jay White pinned the former WWE Superstar to retain his championship, in what initially appeared to be an odd finish.

It has since been reported that Cole suffered a concussion during the match, and that the plan was for him to be pinned after a Rainmaker from Kazuchika Okada. Instead, what happened was Jay White landed the Blade Runner on Okada and went straight for the pin on Cole, marking an awkward finish to an otherwise great match.

The Undisputed Elite member has offered his first thoughts since Forbidden Door, taking to Twitter to thank everybody for their support.

Adam Cole @AdamColePro Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. Thank you so much for all the love, support, and kindness. It means the world. 🙏

Adam Cole is yet another significant name to be shelved in AEW. He joins a star-studded line-up of injuries including the likes of Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and AEW World Champion CM Punk.

What did AEW fans have to say to Adam Cole's words?

Often times wrestling can be a divisive subject among fans, especially over social media. Despite this, Adam Cole was met with an almost universal adulation in response to his words.

Some like the user below remarked on his ability to continue to perform at Forbidden Door despite being banged up, as well as encouraging the former NXT Grand-Slam Champ to rest up and recover.

Laura 🌸🐘 @editedbylaura ‍🩹 The fact you were still able to perform at such a high level on Sunday, with all you’re dealing with, is such a credit to you. Hopefully you take the time to heal up and come back better than ever @AdamColePro Good luck with your recovery‍🩹 The fact you were still able to perform at such a high level on Sunday, with all you’re dealing with, is such a credit to you. Hopefully you take the time to heal up and come back better than ever @AdamColePro Good luck with your recovery ❤️‍🩹 The fact you were still able to perform at such a high level on Sunday, with all you’re dealing with, is such a credit to you. Hopefully you take the time to heal up and come back better than ever 👍

There were also some who spoke to the man behind the typically heel character.

Adam Manthey @AdamManthey



Get well soon BAYBAY!! @AdamColePro I know you're a "heel" in ring, but in life you are one of the most chill and down to earth people on this big blue ball.Get well soon BAYBAY!! @AdamColePro I know you're a "heel" in ring, but in life you are one of the most chill and down to earth people on this big blue ball.Get well soon BAYBAY!!

The prevailing notion among wrestling fans was recognition for his hard work despite having lingering issues even heading into Forbidden Door ppv. Cole made his debut for AEW at All Out in 2021. He has since gone on to challenge for the All-Elite World title on two occasions, the IWGP World title, and become the inaugural winner of the Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament.

