"I was raw gumming it, my friend" - AEW star Adam Cole on a key personal change since dating Britt Baker

Adam Cole has revealed a key personal change he has made since he began dating fellow AEW star Britt Baker.

Adam Cole and Britt Baker have been dating since 2017, and have made appearances together in AEW and, surprisingly, in WWE. Baker attended NXT Takeover: WarGames, appearing on camera as she watched her partner in the ring. Earlier this year, the pair teamed up against the Best Friends duo of Orange Cassidy and Kris Statlander.

Adam Cole revealed a major change he has had to make since being with Britt Baker, during the latest episode of Hey! (Ew). The former NXT Champion has had to make a change to his dental hygiene regimen:

"Yes. I floss now,” Adam revealed. “I was not a floss guy, actually, whatsoever… I was raw gumming it, my friend. But, I've gotten a lot better at it. It was very important. It was one of those situations where she would just not let it go and here I am, flossing every day.” (H/T Fightful)

Britt Baker moonlights as both a professional wrestler and a dentist, with her wrestling character drawing inspiration from her other career. She makes use of the Lockjaw submission, a mandible claw-scissored armbar crossface hybrid complete with a practitioner's glove. The move has yielded The D.M.D a reign with the AEW Women's title.

Adam Cole is currently out of action following AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door

Adam Cole was last seen challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight title at Forbidden Door this past weekend. He battled reigning champion Jay White, Hangman Page, and Kazuchika Okada in a star-studded fatal four-way.

The final decision saw Cole pinned by Jay White after White delivered the Blade Runner to Okada and opted to pin Cole rather out of the blue.

It has since been reported that Cole sustained a concussion during the contest, leading to a change in the finish. His injury adds another top talent to the injured list, which includes Bryan Danielson and CM Punk.

