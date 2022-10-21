AEW's Adam Cole posts cryptic message amidst rumors that he may never wrestle again

Adam Cole has been one of the major stars in AEW to be out of action this year. He recently took to Twitter to share a rather intriguing message.

While the Panama City Playboy has generally portrayed a heel character in All Elite Wrestling, he has amassed a large fanbase in AEW. His entrance still garners a significant pop from the audience even when he is facing off against some of the biggest babyfaces in the business.

Cole, however, has been out of in-ring action for months now after he sustained a concussion during his match at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view in June. Since then, he has only appeared once in a non-match segment, where he and ReDragon betrayed the Young Bucks.

Amidst all the rumors of him possibly being out for good, he took to Twitter to share a photo of himself.

"You didn’t come this far to only come this far…#AdamColeBayBay"

You can check out the full tweet here:

It remains to be seen when the former NXT Champion will be back in action.

A WWE veteran recently spoke about the AEW star Adam Cole

Although Cole has a dedicated fanbase, Vince Russo believes that he will never be a main event star.

In an appearance on Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, the veteran discussed the star's physique.

"Here's the problem. If there is one Adam Cole, I am okay. We got the David-Goliath thing, I am okay. But the problem is when you have got 10 guys, you know, [Mustafa] Ali, you know Johnny Gargano. When you've got 10 guys that look like this, now we got an issue. If it's just him, we can get it over." [4:35 - 5:06]

The AEW star was last seen in public with Tony Khan, which may indicate his return sometime in the future. Only time will tell what is next for him.

Do you want to see Adam Cole back in All Elite Wrestling roster soon? Sound off in the comment section below!

Poll : 0 votes