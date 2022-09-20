PHOTO: Tony Khan seen hanging out with injured AEW star at Jacksonville Jaguars game 

AEW President Tony Khan was recently spotted with injured star Adam Cole at a game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Indianapolis Colts this week.

The Panama City Playboy hasn't competed in AEW since his IWGP Heavyweight Championship match against Kazuchika Okada, Jay White, and Hangman Page at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Cole suffered a concussion during the encounter. He already wrestled with a torn labrum during the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament.

A recent report from Dave Meltzer suggested that his in-ring return may not even happen at the Full Gear pay-per-view, which is scheduled to take place in November.

However, Adam Cole was recently spotted with Tony Khan at a recent Jacksonville Jaguars game. The All Elite President posted a photo of himself with the former WWE star.

"After a great #AEWDynamite with our biggest viewership in 51 weeks ahead of Grand Slam Wednesday + @FulhamFC with a great away win Friday + @Jaguars winning our home opener 24-0 yesterday + seeing @AdamColePro afterwards, it was maybe the best week I’ve had, thanks to all of YOU!" Khan wrote.

As of now, no official timeline has been declared for Adam Cole's return. Fans will have to stay tuned to see when he gets back into action.

The AEW President's tweet received various reactions

The possibility of Adam Cole returning to the Jacksonville-based Promotion has undoubtedly increased, as fans flooded the comments section with their demands to see him back in the active scene.

Several responses spoke about the Panama City Playboy.

Even Matt Hardy took a dig at the rumors circulating about Adam Cole's injury.

With fans hoping for Cole's resounding return, it remains to be seen what is next for the former WWE star once he gets back.

Would you like to see Adam Cole go for the World Title? Sound off in the comments below!

