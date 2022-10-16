"You've got 10 guys that look like this" - WWE veteran points out why AEW star Adam Cole can never be a top star (Exclusive)

Despite the popularity AEW star Adam Cole has enjoyed over the years, former WWE head writer Vince Russo believes that Cole's physique does not allow him to be a top star.

The Panama City Playboy has garnered a sizeable fan following via his run in ROH, NXT, and now in AEW. Cole is not only a former NXT Champion but also a three-time ROH World Champion. In February this year, he featured in a main event program in AEW with then-champion Hangman Page, getting two title shots and losing both.

Speaking on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's The Wrestling Outlaws show, Vince Russo, along with former WWE star EC3 and host Dr. Chris Featherstone, were discussing Cole's physique. The former WWE head writer stated that Cole has the same physique as the likes of Johnny Gargano and Mustafa Ali, and that creates a problem when pushing a wrestler.

"Here's the problem. If there is one Adam Cole, I am okay. We got the David-Goliath thing, I am okay. But the problem is when you have got 10 guys, you know, [Mustafa] Ali, you know Johnny Gargano. When you've got 10 guys that look like this, now we got an issue. If it's just him, we can get it over." [4:35 - 5:06]

You can check out the full exclusive interview here:

With Adam Cole currently out of action with an injury, it remains to be seen when he will be back in AEW.

The AEW star was last spotted with Tony Khan

While fans eagerly await The Panama City Playboy's return, he has been quite evasive of the public eye other than his Twitch streams.

Adam Cole was last spotted during a Jacksonville Jaguars game in September alongside All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan. Khan posted a photo of himself with Cole while touting his company's recent success.

Tony Khan @TonyKhan

+

with a great away win Friday

+

winning our home opener 24-0 yesterday

+

seeing

it was maybe the best week I’ve had, thanks to all of YOU! After a great #AEWDynamite with our biggest viewership in 51 weeks ahead of Grand Slam Wednesday @FulhamFC with a great away win Friday @Jaguars winning our home opener 24-0 yesterdayseeing @AdamColePro afterwards,it was maybe the best week I’ve had, thanks to all of YOU! After a great #AEWDynamite with our biggest viewership in 51 weeks ahead of Grand Slam Wednesday+@FulhamFC with a great away win Friday+@Jaguars winning our home opener 24-0 yesterday+seeing @AdamColePro afterwards,it was maybe the best week I’ve had, thanks to all of YOU! https://t.co/4jRN0F22P9

Cole's stable, The Undisputed Elite, is now on the cusp of seemingly getting dissolved after the departure of Bobby Fish and the alleged suspension of The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega. It remains to be seen what lies ahead of Adam Cole in the promotion.

Do you agree with Vince Russo's thoughts on Adam Cole? Sound off in the comments below!

If you use any quotes from here, please credit the exclusive video and add a H/T for the transcription by backlinking this article.

Poll : 0 votes