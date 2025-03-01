AEW's alleged reaction to incident during Ricky Saints' WWE in-ring debut revealed [Reports]

Ricky Saints made his long-awaited in-ring debut on WWE NXT on Tuesday, and there were a few questionable chants from the fans. Those were aimed at AEW president Tony Khan.

Saints was not used for almost a year in AEW, and there were a lot of suggestions that he was at odds with Tony Khan and the creative team. He also took to social media many times to express his dissatisfaction.

On NXT, Saints teamed up with Je’Von Evans and defeated the team of Ethan Page and Wes Lee. During the match, the fans started chanting “Tony fumbled.” Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp spoke about the reaction that elicited from AEW on his The Hump podcast. He said:

“They don't give a f*ck, man. I don't know what to tell you guys. They don't care, like they don't care. I haven't heard one peep about it. I asked two people specifically and one person just sent an eye roll back. They were just like, 'Whatever, we've got a show tomorrow.' That's it.” [H/T Cultaholic]

Ricky Saints wants to perform at WrestleMania

The Rock recently announced that next year’s WrestleMania will be taking place in New Orleans, and WWE’s newest recruit, Ricky Saints, has laid out his plans to perform at the event.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Busted Open After Dark podcast, Saints said:

“We have New Orleans, supposedly, rumored, right? WrestleMania, next year, New Orleans. I heard about the rumor. If the rumor is true, that is my goal. To wrestle in the Superdome. That’s all I want, and I’m going to make it happen.”

It will be interesting to see how Ricky Saints' character develops from now until then and how he will be utilised with regards to storylines and feuds. A lot will have to fall in place for the former AEW star to feature heavily at next year’s WrestleMania.

