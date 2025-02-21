Huge problem with Ricky Saints highlighted after WWE debut; veteran believes former AEW star must improve one major thing

Former AEW star Ricky Starks, who now goes by Ricky Saints, became an official WWE Superstar after signing with NXT. However, wrestling veteran Jonathan Coachman believes that Saints could improve in one major area and he's willing to help him.

Ad

Saints made his unannounced appearance on last week's episode of NXT, without the commentators mentioning his name. He was eventually introduced as Ricky Saints last Tuesday, signing his contract while also getting into it with Ethan Page and Wes Lee.

Speaking on the latest episode of The Coach and Bro Show, Jonathan Coachman pointed out that Saints still needs to improve on the mic. Coachman explained that the former AEW star is a good talker, but his promo is limited to just one-liner comebacks. The veteran is open to helping him improve.

Ad

Trending

"I know he thinks he's a great promo giver, but I would love to get my hands on him and coach him just a little bit on how to talk on the mic. Because he uses low hanging fruit a lot and one liners a lot, and that's not how you deliver a great promo in wrestling. But I do think he has star power and a star look," Coachman said. [From 42:32 to 42:51]

Ad

Check out the video below:

Ad

Ricky Saints looking forward to WrestleMania 42

Speaking on Busted Open After Dark, Ricky Saints revealed that his goal for next year is to perform at WrestleMania 42. With New Orleans as the rumored host of the event, Saints wants to wrestle at The Grandest Stage of Them All in his hometown.

"We have New Orleans, supposedly, rumored, right? WrestleMania, next year, New Orleans. I heard about the rumor. If the rumor is true, that is my goal. To wrestle in the Superdome. That’s all I want, and I’m going to make it happen," Starks said. [H/T: Fightful]

Ad

With The Rock appearing on SmackDown this Friday in New Orleans, it wouldn't be surprising if The Final Boss officially announces that the city will host next year's WrestleMania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE