"We are rooting for you" - AEW personality sends heartfelt message for Mustafa Ali 

AEW personality Amanda Huber recently sent out a message showing her support to Mustafa Ali, who recently requested his release from WWE.

A few days back, the SmackDown Superstar publicly shared his decision to leave the global juggernaut on Twitter. However, WWE reportedly rejected his plea, leading to fans coming out in support by using the #FreeAli campaign on social media to voice their support for him.

One such supporter is AEW community outreach team member Amanda Huber. Taking to Twitter, she wrote that she understands what it's like to see someone's release request turned down.

She believes that there are many amazing things in store for Ali in the future. The AEW personality added that she and his fans are rooting for him.

Check out Amanda Huber's tweet below:

"I keep seeing #FreeAli is trending. I know what it’s like watching someone ask for their release and get stuck. I promise the future is ready for the amazing things @AliWWE is going to do. It’s sucks it’s delayed but know we are rooting for you."

For those unaware, Amanda Huber's late husband and former TNT Champion Brodie Lee had requested his release from WWE back in April 2019. However, his request was rejected, and he left the company only after Vince McMchan's promotion finally showed him the door.

Mustafa Ali could shine in AEW

Considering WWE has denied his request, it remains to be seen when Mustafa Ali finally gets to depart the company. In the meantime, it's fair to assume that the former Cruiserweight Champion would thrive outside of WWE, no matter which company he chooses to join.

One of those destinations is AEW, which has been home to many recently-released WWE stars. Despite the promotion's stacked roster, Ali has all the tools to stand out and make an impact. The sheer number of dream matches he could wrestle in All Elite Wrestling are endless.

Most importantly, a creative performer like Mustafa Ali could have ample freedom in Tony Khan's promotion to develop his character and voice.

Do you see Mustafa Ali departing WWE anytime soon? Sound off in the comments section below.

