Andrade El Idolo claims he's a bigger star than 4-time WWE Champion

AEW star Andrade El Idolo recently took to Twitter to send a message to former 4-time WWE Champion Alberto El Patron.

Andrade and El Patron will meet in a three-way clash, also featuring former WWE star Carlito, at an indie wrestling event on July 31st in Texas. Though the match was initially set to be a one-on-one between El Patron and El Idolo, Carlito was later added to the bout.

Andrade tweeted that despite being 13 years younger than Alberto El Patron, he has achieved more in the wrestling business. The AEW star also took a personal dig at El Patron, stating that he's the only one who can rescue the former United States Champion from remaining irrelevant.

"I went to your summary @PrideOfMexico And I realized that you are 44 years old and I am 31 years old, I achieved more things at this age and I still have 13 years to go to achieve much more. You know that I am the only rival who can rescue you from the grave in which you find yourself. See you on the 31st," tweeted Andrade El Idolo.

Fui a tu resumen @PrideOfMexico y me di cuenta que tienes 44 años y yo 31 años de edad yo logrado más cosas a esta edad y todavía me faltan 13 años para lograr mucho más. Sabes que soy el único rival que te puede rescatar de la tumba en la que te encuentras. Nos vemos el 31. https://t.co/utJeQfe5aF — “EL IDOLO” ANDRADE (@AndradeElIdolo) July 10, 2021

El Idolo and Alberto El Patron are two of the biggest Mexican stars of the era. Fans are waiting with bated breath to see the two share the ring for the first time in their careers on July 31st.

Andrade El Idolo made his in-ring debut this week at AEW Dynamite

First showing up at AEW Dynamite on June 4th, El Idolo quickly made an impression by aligning with Vickie Guerrero. After weeks of teasing multiple rivalries, he finally made his in-ring debut this past week against Matt Sydal at AEW Dynamite: Road Rager.

Though their match wasn't much to talk about, it proved to be a fitting introduction to Andrade in AEW. However, it remains to be seen how long it takes for the former NXT Champion to enter the main-event picture in Tony Khan's promotion.

