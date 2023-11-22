AEW's Athena teases a blockbuster cross-promotional match against 30-year-old star

AEW star Athena has been dominating ROH for months, and now it seems like she has her sights set elsewhere. After a fan called her out online, The Fallen Angel clapped back and teased a cross-promotional clash.

While her run in WWE eventually fizzled out, Athena has re-established herself as a major name in ROH. Despite this, fans have a lot of issues with how she's portrayed in All Elite Wrestling, but she seems to be looking to work with popular Japanese promotion, STARDOM.

IWGP Women's Champion Mayu Iwatani recently declared an open challenge on her title and that she doesn't mind if it comes from outside STARDOM. In response to a fan claiming that Athena is hiding from the IWGP Women's Championship, The Fallen Goddess quickly reminded them of her dream to wrestle in Japan.

"Bwahahha, we all know I am not hiding! That street goes 2 ways! I have been extremely open about wanting to work for @wwr_stardom ! As someone who has never wrestled in Japan it is my dream!!! Throw a championship match in there... now that's icing on the cake!" Athena posted.

While STARDOM is a reality at this point, Athena might have unfinished business with Ronda Rousey, due to calling the UFC veteran out despite losing to her and Marina Shafir when they teamed up in ROH.

Could Athena's brief feud with Ronda Rousey lead to the former WWE Superstar's AEW debut?

Rousey's ROH debut has sparked many questions on whether or not she'll end up joining Tony Khan's other promotion. While fans have their own theories, PWInsider recently looked into the matter, and unfortunately for anyone hoping to see Ronda Rousey in AEW, it doesn't seem like it'll happen.

"We have not heard that is the case," Mike Johnson from PWInsider reported.

Naturally, this could simply be another situation where the star in question ends up debuting down the road instead. Only time will tell, but if anything, Athena might just be Ronda Rousey's window into debuting in AEW.

