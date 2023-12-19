Former WWE star Mercedes Mone is one of the hottest free agents in the wrestling business today. Despite being a free agent, the latter has worked matches in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and appeared at AEW.

According to recent reports, AEW and Mercedes were slated to ink a deal once the latter was no longer injured. But as of December, both parties have parted as the terms cannot be met.

A user on Twitter posted this massive update on the platform.

"When Mercedes Moné appeared in the crowd at AEW: All In, #AEW sources indicated there was a tentative plan for the two sides to work together when Moné was no longer injured. But at the beginning of December, those plans were no longer active, and the two sides were “far apart on terms.” shared the user.

Take a look at some of the interesting fan reactions to this tweet:

Fans react to Mercedes Mone's contract update.

Mercedes Mone appeared at the Wembley Stadium during AEW's All In pay-per-view.

Athena wants to face Mercedes Mone in a dream match

Since Mercedes' became a free agent, many wrestlers wanted to share the ring with the latter. One of the stars among them is Athena.

While speaking on the Under The Ring podcast, the ROH Women's Champion revealed that she wants to face Mone in a dream match.

“Absolutely, who wouldn’t want more universally known talent, right? Like Giulia from STARDOM or Mercedes Mone, Trinity, there’s so many beautiful talented women out there who I’ve been dying to get my hands on, including those that work in the company now like Jamie Hayter. It’s really cool what AEW and ROH have done, bringing in that outside talent. Ronda Rousey was here a few weeks ago. It’s really cool to have the opportunity to not be limited to just our roster at times,” Athena said.

Mone fka Sasha Banks left WWE in 2022 due to many creative disputes in the promotion.

