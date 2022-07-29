AEW star Brian Cage hilariously reacts to WWE legend's stable breaking up on Dynamite

AEW's Brian Cage has been absent from the promotion for nearly a year. Despite this, the star recently took to Twitter to react to a prominent faction breaking up on Dynamite.

Cage made his AEW debut in 2020 during that year's Double or Nothing pay-per-view. Since then, The Machine has had two title shots, one for the TNT and World Championships. The last time the star appeared on All Elite Wrestling television was in October 2021.

During the most recent episode of Dynamite, Brian Cage's former stable Team Taz broke up. This came after Powerhouse Hobbs attacked Ricky Starks during his promo, while Hook walked away with the FTW Championship. Cage took to Twitter to share an image of the faction at its height while taking a light jab at the affair.

"Well....... once again......here today, gone tomorrow" - Brian Cage wrote.

Brian Cage recently stated that he doesn't believe that Team Taz was given a fair run as a team. He brought attention to their feud against Sting and Darby Allin as evidence of the team not being taken seriously despite oitnumbering the duo.

Brian Cage believes that an unnamed AEW star brought unnessesary heat on him, resulting in his lengthy absense

The Machine's absence from All Elite Wrestling television has been a hotly debated topic by fans online. Many believe that the star could do better in WWE, and have been clamoring for him to jump ship.

During a recent appearance at the K&S WrestleFest, Cage suggested that a tweet his wife made about his booking in AEW resulted in him being held back from television.

“It’s not really for what she said, it’s about certain people backstage who don’t like me there that pointed that [tweet] out and brought that heat to me intentionally. It wouldn’t have been a big deal but certain individuals there made it a big deal. There’s more to it, but I’m not going to say that. These certain individuals know who they are.” (H/T: WrestleTalk)

While he's been missing from All Elite Wrestling, Cage has been heavily featured on Ring of Honor. Currently, The Machine is a member of The Embassy stable.

