AEW star Britt Baker makes big claim about her "major" dream outside of wrestling  

Former AEW Women's Champion Britt Baker recently stated that she would love to crossover into acting and Hollywood at some point in the future.

It's no secret that The Doctor is one of the most popular female performers, not just in All Elite Wrestling, but in the entire business. Baker is also the second-longest reigning Women's Champion in the promotion, having held the title for 290 days and defending it successfully multiple times in stellar matches.

MEL Magazine @WeAreMel



interviewed “I go from being a rock star on TV on Wednesday to being in the dental office on Thursday with elderly people yelling at me that their dentures don’t fit.” @StreamGlass interviewed @RealBrittBaker about balancing dentistry and pro wrestling melmagazine.com/en-us/story/dr… “I go from being a rock star on TV on Wednesday to being in the dental office on Thursday with elderly people yelling at me that their dentures don’t fit.”@StreamGlass interviewed @RealBrittBaker about balancing dentistry and pro wrestling melmagazine.com/en-us/story/dr…

Britt Baker recently opened up on several topics in a wide-ranging chat with Mel Magazine, including her dreams outside of wrestling and dentistry. She revealed that apart from having her own dental practice and leaving a lasting imprint as a professional wrestler, she also hopes to become a mainstream face.

Baker explained that since she loved everything about acting, she would want to transition to a successful career in Hollywood.

"One day I want to have my own dental practice that I own and manage, and hopefully someday I can hire another dentist that I can teach, show the ropes to and pass on everything I’ve learned from dental school and being in practice. In the professional wrestling world, I just want to have a lasting legacy — and not just women’s wrestling, but in all of wrestling. If I can, I’d also love to cross over into mainstream media, because I really love professional wrestling, but I also love playing a character. I love acting and everything that goes along with it. I’d love to be a major female name who gets to cross over into Hollywood." said Britt Baker [H/T: Mel Magazine]

Check out the results of AEW X NJPW: Forbidden Door here.

AEW star Britt Baker recently lashed out at Kane

The Doctor didn't hesitate before blasting Kane a few days back for his controversial comments on the Roe vs. Wade verdict, which enables US states to decide their abortion laws.

The WWE legend tweeted in support of the Supreme Court decision, prompting the AEW star to write that he was an "idiot" and trolled him for his infamous dentist gimmick, Isaac Yankem DDS.

For those unaware, Kane played the role of a dentist on WWE television in the mid-90s for a few months. The character couldn't pass muster, and the veteran performer was eventually repackaged as Kane, the terrifying gimmick under which he performed for the entirety of his career.

What happened after AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door? Click here for more.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far