AEW's Brodie Lee shares his admiration for Dustin Rhodes

AEW wrester Brodie Lee has shared his admiration for veteran wrestler, and fellow member of the AEW roster, Dustin Rhodes.

The Exalted One of The Dark Order successfully defended his AEW TNT Championship against Dustin Rhodes in the main event of AEW Dynamite this past week. It was also reported that the match was viewed by 1.066 million live viewers, including 458,000 viewers in the advertiser's coveted 18-49 demographic.

During a recent interview with The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, Brodie Lee spoke about his admiration for how Dustin Rhodes has transformed during his post-WWE career with AEW:

"It's wild to me to be watching old footage of him, so man, 25-30 years ago now, and watching him now, maybe being [in] better shape, maybe be faster [and] maybe be more precise. It's terrifying to think that the man with this much experience, of this much knowledge, is physically this good still, his mind is right, and it's very scary. Nothing but respect for Dustin, but again, respect doesn't stop me from punching and kicking a man in the face when the chips are down."

TNT Champ @ThisBrodieLee doing champ stuff very well here 😤 #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/irKIyAO4xy — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 10, 2020

Will the AEW TNT Championship open challenge continue?

Last month, Brodie Lee shocked the world when he defeated Cody in decisive fashion to capture the AEW TNT Championship on a special Saturday edition of AEW Dynamite.

When discussing his plans for the TNT Championship, Brodie Lee revealed that he will not continue the open challenge tradition that Cody had previously used for the title on AEW Dynamite every week.

However, The Exalted One did admit that he would be interested in working with talents such as Scorpio Sky in a TNT Championship match in the future:

"We were waiting in the room with the camera crew waiting to honestly speak to whoever won the match. I had my sights on Cody only because he had taken it to my guys a week earlier, what if this guy were to win that match? I got plenty to say to him too, and then again, looking into his eyes last week, with just the ring between us, there was something there that I didn't really feel easy about when he stared at me. But again, I'm not saying I have an open challenge, but once things settle down and Scorpio Sky his shot, I'd very much like to work against him."