AEW star credits CM Punk for bringing him back into wrestling

AEW star Brody King has revealed that CM Punk reignited his love for professional wrestling back when the Best in the World was in WWE.

CM Punk is currently on a massive winning streak which started at Revolution 2022, where he toppled MJF in a Dog Collar match. The Second City Saint now has his sights set on becoming the next AEW World Champion.

Speaking on the Wrestling Perspective Podcast, the House of Black member spoke about how he fell out of love with wrestling, but CM Punk eventually got him back into it.

"I watched pretty frequently when I was 13 and thats when I fell off completely. It was kind of almost when I was in my mid 20s when Punk was doing the Straight Edge Society stuff that kinda like brought me back in." (0:46-0:58)

CM Punk will face Dustin Rhodes on AEW Dynamite

On last week's edition of Rampage, Dustin Rhodes issued a challenge to the former WWE Champion.

"I am making a challenge to a man who without a doubt is one of the greatest professional wrestlers on the planet. Someone who is a dream match for me. We have got bucket list written all over this. I am challenging you CM Punk." (00:43-1:06)

The former ROH World Champion is currently on a hot streak, defeating the likes of MJF, Dax Harwood, Max Caster, and Penta Oscuro. The Best in the World aspires to become the next world champion in All Elite Wrestling, and a victory over a veteran like The Natural will help him climb up the superstar rankings.

