AEW's Bryan Danielson lavishes praise on controversial WWE figure

Top AEW star Bryan Danielson has given his honest opinion on one of WWE's most popular backstage figures, Bruce Prichard.

Prichard, formerly known as Brother Love to WWE fans in the late 80s and early 90s, has been one of the company's most influential personalities. He is among Vince McMahon's closest allies and integral to the promotion's creative team.

While speaking at the recent Starrcast V event, Danielson expressed his admiration for the 59-year-old.

"I loved dealing with Bruce Prichard. Some people talk bad about Bruce, I love Bruce. I really enjoyed it."

Still Here @HermitCaveman "The current system will remain in place with a writing team as Bruce Prichard will head things up and report to Levesque. This dynamic was in place last Friday for SmackDown." - Dave Meltzer. "The current system will remain in place with a writing team as Bruce Prichard will head things up and report to Levesque. This dynamic was in place last Friday for SmackDown." - Dave Meltzer.

The American Dragon also recalled his time working with Prichard during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the creative team:

"Bruce Prichard called me and said, 'I know you're gone, but would you like to be part of the creative team and meetings?' They were doing them through Zoom. I said 'Yeah.' I loved it. I know a lot of people have talked a lot of crap about writers. It's a thankless job. There are a lot of smart, fun, writers." (H/T Fightful).

Bryan Danielson returned to action last week on AEW Dynamite

After sustaining an injury at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May 2022, Bryan Danielson was sidelined from active competition for several weeks. On the most recent episode of Dynamite, The American Dragon returned to the squared circle.

Danielson took on Daniel Garcia of the Jericho Appreciation Society in the main event of the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite.

To everyone's surprise, Garcia came out on top at the end of the night, handing The American Dragon only his third singles loss in AEW.

How will Danielson bounce back this week on Dynamite? Let us know in the comments section down below.

A pro wrestling legend claims Sting never understood pro wrestling. More details right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far