AEW's Chris Jericho bags a key role in an upcoming psychological thriller

One of AEW's top stars, Chris Jericho, has bagged a key role in an upcoming thriller film.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, Chris Jericho is set to collaborate with writer and filmmaker Jay Bonansinga on a project titled 'Self Storage.' The film adapts Bonansinga's 2016 novel of the same name. It explores the story of a father struggling with heroin addiction and his son, trying to survive after accidentally locking themselves inside a storage unit.

The former AEW World Champion has frequently appeared in media outside of wrestling. The reports claim that Jericho will serve as an executive producer while also playing a major supporting role in the upcoming psychological thriller. His recent appearances include the 2022 film 'Terrifier 2' and the 2023 television movie 'Country Hearts Christmas.'

On the wrestling side of things, the 53-year-old veteran has been embroiled in a lengthy rivalry with The Don Callis Family. He defeated ROH World Television Champion Kyle Fletcher on the January 31 episode of Dynamite.

Chris Jericho was involved in a scary botch during a match on AEW Dynamite

Chris Jericho is widely regarded as a wrestling legend, boasting a decorated career across several promotions. The former WWE Superstar was involved in a scary botch during his match on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite.

On the January 31, 2024, edition of Dynamite, the former leader of the Jericho Appreciation Society took on Kyle Fletcher of the Don Callis Family in a one-on-one matchup. The bout was a competitive one and resulted in a victory for Jericho courtesy of multiple Judas Effects.

At one point during the match, Fletcher attempted to deliver a falcon arrow on The Demo God from the second rope. The maneuver was not executed properly, however, with both stars collapsing down on the ring awkwardly.

After the contest, 'The Alpha' Konosuke Takeshita arrived on the ramp to stare Jericho down. The Japanese Phenomenon is scheduled to face Jericho on the upcoming February 7 episode of AEW Dynamite in a rematch from their previous encounter at DDT Ultimate Party 2023.

