AEW's Chris Jericho highlights what he thinks is the most important part of professional wrestling

Former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho has been a professional wrestler for more than 30 years, meaning he's probably forgotten more about wrestling than some will ever know about it. But in his eyes, what is the most important aspect of the business?

Jericho has been a standout performer for AEW since joining the promotion in the beginning of 2019. He has had the freedom to compete against and feud with a variety of different opponents.

Since March 2022, he has been on a quest to prove to the AEW audience that 'Sports Entertainment' is better than 'Professional Wrestling,' using his friends in the Jericho Appreciation Society to hammer home that point.

Speaking on "WTF with Marc Maron," Jericho had his brain picked about what he thinks makes wrestling great, with the main point always leading back to one thing: connecting with the audience.

”Wrestling is all character. The moves are important, and the matches are exciting, but you have to connect with the audience. It’s just like comedy, or acting, or anything. You have to connect with the audience. If you can do that to a high level, the audience will pay to see you, and they’ll be interested in what you’re doing." (H/T Ringside News)

Jericho elaborated by saying that the best way to connect with the audience isn't just by having the best match on a weekly basis, but by being able to tell an engaging and compelling story.

"That’s the number one thing of wrestling — it’s storytelling. There’s gonna be some crazy matches, [where] the athleticism is through the roof, but the stories behind them are the most important thing.” (H/T Ringside News)

Chris Jericho picked up an important victory last week on AEW Dynamite

The most recent story in which Chris Jericho has found himself tangled up involves former FTW Champion Ricky Starks and recent AEW signing Action Andretti. Both men proved that they could beat the former world champion one-on-one.

In an attempt to gain a measure of revenge, Jericho teamed up with Sammy Guevara to take on Ricky Starks and Action Andretti on the January 25th edition of Dynamite.

After a back-and-forth contest, Daniel Garcia proved to be the one that dealt the killer blow to Andretti's hopes in the match, hitting him with Jericho's trusty baseball bat, which allowed Guevara to gain the pinfall victory.

What do you think is next for Chris Jericho? Let us know in the comments section down below!

