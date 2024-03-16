AEW's Chris Jericho: "I don't even remember Sasha Banks anymore"

AEW star Chris Jericho recently had an interesting take on Mercedes Mone and claimed that she is now a bigger name than Sasha Banks.

Mercedes Mone made her All Elite Wrestling debut this past Wednesday on the "Big Business" edition of Dynamite in her hometown of Boston. Mone cut a heartfelt promo for the fans while opening the show and also made her presence felt during the main event, when she took out the TBS Champion Julia Hart.

Speaking on the Gabby AF podcast, Chris Jericho praised Mercedes Mone and claimed that she is a much bigger name than her former WWE character, Sasha Banks.

"She's more than just a star in the women's division. She's got that star quality that I don't even remember Sasha Banks anymore. It's Mercedes Mone which is a much cooler name to me anyway. When she shows up on an AEW show, it's like, 'Oh my gosh, she's here too?!'.

Jericho added:

"We have a very talented women's roster but it's always good when you could bring somebody of that level of stardom and that kind of experience and star power... So when you see Mercedes come in, the matches are going to get interesting, and the star power that she has just takes things to a different level. [From 17:00 to 18:11]

Dutch Mantell has an interesting theory about AEW star Mercedes Mone's WWE return

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently made an interesting speculation about Mercedes Mone's WWE return. The CEO recently confirmed that she will one day make her comeback to the Stamford-based company. Speaking on the Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the former manager noted that Mone's close friend Naomi could be helping her keep in touch with WWE.

"Unless she has talked to somebody, and she was over in WWE. She was so over, and she still talks to her friend who walked out with her [Naomi]. She probably still talks to her, and Naomi has probably asked around a little bit and may be giving Mercedes a little bit of a 'Heads up,' that 'they would love to have you back.' But if I was Tony Khan, I would say, 'Wait a minute, you just got here, stop talking about WWE and that you wanted to go back!'"

Mercedes Mone's current focus is AEW, as she made her debut for the promotion last Wednesday.

