AEW's Chris Jericho reacts to former one-time World Champion's post ahead of major title match

AEW star Chris Jericho has reacted to Will Ospreay's tweet ahead of the latter's title match at NJPW Battle Autumn.

Tonight, Ospreay will be defending the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship against Tetsuya Naito in Osaka, Japan.

Taking to Twitter, The Aerial Assassin posted a video of himself alongside other members of his United Empire faction. The clip caught the attention of several fans and the eye of Ring of Honor World Champion Chris Jericho.

The 51-year-old reacted to the video with the following three-word message:

"This is amazing!!!"

This will be Ospreay's first title defense since beating David Finlay in September 2022 at NJPW Burning Spirit to retain the championship.

Throughout 2022, The Commonwealth Kingpin has appeared in AEW on several occasions as well. He defended the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship against Orange Cassidy at the AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door pay-per-view.

At Battle Autumn, the rest of the United Empire will also be in action. Jeff Cobb and The Great-O-Khan will challenge FTR for the IWGP Tag Team Championship.

Strong Tag Team Champions, Aussie Open, who were previously unsuccessful in dethroning FTR, will compete in an eight-man tag team match. TJP and Francesco Akira will also put their IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Championship on the line.

Chris Jericho is in his first-ever reign as the Ring of Honor World Champion

The Ocho is currently enjoying his first title reign as the Ring of Honor World Champion.

Jericho won the title at Dynamite: Grand Slam by beating Claudio Castagnoli. Since then, he has defended the title against former Ring of Honor World Champions Bandido, Bryan Danielson, and Dalton Castle.

On the latest edition of Dynamite, Chris Jericho faced another former champion, Colt Cabana. Despite a valiant effort, the 42-year-old was unsuccessful in his attempt to dethrone the ROH World Champion.

Post-match, the Jericho Appreciation Society got into a brawl with the Blackpool Combat Club, with Danielson hinting at going after Daniel Garcia's Ring of Honor Pure Championship.

